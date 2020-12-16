One Week in Jamaica
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
How to spend one week in Jamaica? Combine the west and south coasts for an ideal first timer's look at the island. Start with the white sands of Negril, bathe in nearby rivers and waterfalls, and continue on to the charming Jamaican fishing villages of Treasure Beach before arriving back in Montego Bay.
Save Place
PO. Box 3019, Light House Rd West End , Negril 00000, Jamaica
Swimming and snorkeling around Xtabi (pronounced "X-tah-bee") Resort's underwater caves are a unique experience and a well-kept secret from first-timers. While it's a great place to stay, overshadowed by places like Rockhouse Hotel, you don't have...
Save Place
Jamaica
Negril, or the “Capital of Casual” as it's known in Jamaica, is everyone's favorite getaway, from locals to thevisitors who return year after year.The buzz of activity on Seven Mile Beach's powdery white sandsis temperedby the breathtaking, serene...
Save Place
Jamaica
While jerk grills steam away all over Jamaica—many of them roadside or at "jerk centers"—Negril serves up some of the tastiest and cheapest, on the go. One of the popular stops is Best in the West on Norman Manley Boulevard, a short walk from the...
Save Place
Lighthouse Rd, Port Antonio, Jamaica
There's a reason Blue Cave Castle (affectionately dubbed "BCC" by return visitors) has a following. Designed in the shape of a castle, it's impossible to miss this dominating blue structure on Negril's cliff side. Tower rooms offer dramatic views...
Save Place
W End Rd, Negril, Jamaica
Rick's is probably the most touristy spot in all of Jamaica, but there's a reason it's listed in 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, so don't miss experiencing it at least once. Get there around 4 p.m. to avoid the crush of tour bus...
Save Place
W End Rd, Negril, Jamaica
Dining at one of Negril's excellent cliffside restaurants is highly recommended, and the gorgeous setting of Ivan's Bar & Restaurant at Catcha Falling Star makes it a very nice option. The longtime...
Save Place
Glenbrook, Westmoreland, Negril, Jamaica
The hike up the Mayfield River to the waterfall nicknamed the Washing Machine requires walking in the river itself at times, and at one point, swimming through a tunnel. Along the way, you'll be surrounded by lush fern trees and bamboo. You'll...
Save Place
A1, Jamaica
Bourbon Beach, a popular beachfront music venue on Negril's Seven Mile Beach, hosts local bands, reggae artists, or themed parties on an almost-nightly basis, to the delight of tourists and locals. People-watching at Bourbon Beach is...
Save Place
Whithorn, Jamaica
Aqua Nature Park, a well-maintained and verdant retreat 40 miles east of Negril, offers visitors a chance to take a dip and cool off in the Venture River. The river, which flows through a swimming hole on the property, has...
Save Place
Jamaica
Say "Jungle" and every Jamaican will have heard of this nightclub, one of Jamaica's longest-standing and best dance spots, located across Seven Mile Beach. The animal-themed indoor and outdoor club--with the slogan "Unleash the animal"--is a...
Save Place
Treasure Beach, Jamaica
A delightful peach-colored villa set directly on Treasure Beach, this Jamaican-owned guesthouse is a gem, and feels more like a vacation home than a hotel. There are six spacious guest rooms and two larger suites, each with their own patios or...
Save Place
Black River, Jamaica
If you've ever longed fora ride downa river to spot crocodiles—and who among us hasn't? [editor's note: me!]—you can do just that on the Black River in southern Jamaica. The river cruises are a popular tourist attraction, but they never feel...
Save Place
Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
Save Place
Going to dinner at Little Ochie is as fun as it is delicious. Pick your dinner—from a cooler of freshly caught fish—by species and by weight, then pick the style in which you'd like it cooked: jerk,...
Save Place
2, Gloucester Avenue Montego Bay, Saint James, Montego Bay, Jamaica, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Just next door to crowded Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay is a quiet and spacious stretch known as Cornwall Beach. You won’t see more than a couple of people at a time here during the week. Late afternoons and weekends attract a few...
Save Place
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Pier 1's greatest appeal is its setting: The open-air restaurant and nightclub occupies a pier that extends out into the Caribbean in Montego Bay. By day and into the early evening, the restaurant draws visitors and locals interested in...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25