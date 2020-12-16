One Month in Taiwan

A month gives visitors ample time to visit Taiwan’s main attractions, and also to discover some of the island's lesser-known highlights. Everyone should see Taroko Gorge, the National Palace Museum, and Taiwan's old capital, Tainan. One month also allows for side trips to places like the cypress forests of Alishan, the rare mineral springs at Guanziling, and alluring Xiao Liuqiu island. For a unique adventure, visit the hauntingly beautiful Orchid Island during your month in Taiwan.