One month in Jamaica could mean four weeks of endless adventures, from beaches to museums and parties to festivals. Travel from lively Negril to lush Portland via Jamaica's scenic north coast and fishing villages, before kicking back on the calm black sands of the south. The great thing about spending a whole month in Jamaica is that you have plenty of time to lounge on the beaches and to explore inland, so you get the best of all worlds.
Jamaica
Negril, or the “Capital of Casual” as it's known in Jamaica, is everyone's favorite getaway, from locals to thevisitors who return year after year.The buzz of activity on Seven Mile Beach's powdery white sandsis temperedby the breathtaking, serene...
Norman Manley Blvd, Negril, Jamaica
Looking for some peace and quiet? No need to stay in the heart of Seven Mile. Keep walking all the way north of the beach--or hop in a taxi--and end up at Long Bay Beach Park. Past the hotel belt, this stretch offers respite from the chaotic...
Negril, Jamaica
A signature experience in Negril is to go on a two-hour glass-bottom boat snorkel trip, toward the cliffside or to the nearby reef around Booby Cay. Truth be told, snorkeling isn't a must if you're not up for it—but floating on a small boat...
Glenbrook, Westmoreland, Negril, Jamaica
The hike up the Mayfield River to the waterfall nicknamed the Washing Machine requires walking in the river itself at times, and at one point, swimming through a tunnel. Along the way, you'll be surrounded by lush fern trees and bamboo. You'll...
Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril, Jamaica
The west coast of Jamaica doesn't sleep. If it isn't some daytime live tunes on the beach, or a street party in the wee hours, it's the evening live Reggae available in multiple seafront venues. At night, the island takes on a different energy and...
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Pier 1's greatest appeal is its setting: The open-air restaurant and nightclub occupies a pier that extends out into the Caribbean in Montego Bay. By day and into the early evening, the restaurant draws visitors and locals interested in...
Discovery Bay, Jamaica
Directly off the northern highway is Columbus Park, overlooking the scenic harbor at Discovery Bay, where Columbus was thought to have first anchored—although recent indications are that he sailed there from St. Ann’s Bay. The park is the only...
Runaway Bay, Jamaica
A stone's throw from the gated all-inclusive resorts in the Runaway Bay area is a public beach known as "Flavours," named after the on site restaurant and bar. This beach has a lovely laid back vibe and is perfectly safe. Neighboring residents,...
Duncans Main Rd, Duncans, Jamaica
Few visitors venture to Duncans Bay, a small town in northern Jamaica, halfway between Montego Bay and Ocho Rios. But its public beach, called Fisherman's, is one of the best for a local vibe. The scenery is straight out of an old Caribbean...
A3, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
One of the most romantic drives in Jamaica takes you just outside Ocho Rios and onto the A3 highway, through "Fern Gully": a stunning three-mile gorge surrounded by sky-scraping, 30-foot fern trees. You’ll feel as if you’re on a completely...
Race Course, Oracabessa, Jamaica
Goldeneye, to be clear, is not an easy place to leave. The land—the former home of Ian Fleming, where he wrote each of the 14 James Bond thrillers that would cement his place in literary and cinematic history—sits next to the tiny...
This tiny hideaway overlooking the sea near Port Antonio originally served as a live-in recording studio for performers such as No Doubt, Alicia Keys, and Amy Winehouse. Although recording sessions still go on, Geejam is now a seven-room hotel,...
Save Place
Somerset Falls, P.O.,, Hope Bay, Jamaica
There’s no shortage of refreshing waterfalls in eastern Jamaica. But after Reach Falls, I’d say Somerset—also located on the east coast—is a close second in natural beauty. Somerset Falls’ cascades can be reached by hiking or by canoe ride along...
Frenchman's Cove beach, Jamaica
Frenchman's Cove is more than a beach. It's an idyllic escape. After paying a small entrance fee—used to preserve the grounds—you'll hike about five minutes through verdant gardens flanked by an emerald river stream, before the views open onto a...
Fairy Hill, Jamaica
Located along a stretch of coastline that's sometimes called the birthplace of jerk cuisine, the Boston Bay Jerk Centre is hard to miss. Various meats are cook on open pits using a technique that may explain why jerk never tastes so good at home:...
Long Bay, Portland, main road, Port Antonio, A4, Fair Prospect, Jamaica
This no-frills, budget guesthouse happens to have the most delightful view in Long Bay and the friendliest owners as well. I stumbled on Blue Heaven guesthouse when night was falling and a friend and I were driving around looking for a place to...
Manchioneal, Jamaica
Reach Falls is an off-the-beaten-path delight. Located up in the John Crow Mountains on Jamaica's east coast, this 30-foot jade-colored cascade tumbles into several pools in the surrounding rain forest....
Long Bay, Jamaica
Few venture this far east in Jamaica, but those who do will find one of the most authentic sides of the island, and the most secluded of getaways. A charming fishing village about thirty minutes past Port Antonio, Long Bay is as peaceful and...
Calabash Bay P A, Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth 00000, Jamaica
Green might be a buzzword for some, but it’s the rootstock of Jake’s, the 49-room Bohemian hideaway on Jamaica’s Treasure Beach. Sprung from the fertile imagination of owner-artist Sally Henzell and established as a restaurant in 1991, Jake’s has...
Black River, Jamaica
If you've ever longed fora ride downa river to spot crocodiles—and who among us hasn't? [editor's note: me!]—you can do just that on the Black River in southern Jamaica. The river cruises are a popular tourist attraction, but they never feel...
Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
Blue Mountains, Jamaica
Lush sourceof the mellow, world-famous Blue Mountain coffee, Jamaica’s longest mountain range is nature at its best, seemingly a worldawayfromnearbybustling, noisy Kingston.In thesemountains 7,400 feet above sea level, the air is cool, the views—...
