Oaxaca's Greatest Fiestas
Collected by Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
With fiestas throughout the year, it can seem like a celebration is always happening. From religious celebrations to civic occasions, here are some of the main festivities that you might encounter in this colorful city.
Held every year during the last two weeks of July, the Guelaguetza festival highlights Oaxaca's diversity. Representatives of the different ethnic groups of Oaxaca state perform their traditional folk dances and throw items to the crowd that are...
One of the traditions associated with Day of the Dead in Oaxaca is the creation of colorful sand tapestries. You'll find them all over the city throughout the week of the holiday, but in the plaza adjacent to La Soledad church, they set up some...
Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of Mexico, is celebrated throughout the country on December 12. Festivities at the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City are massive, but there are substantial festivities throughout the country. In Oaxaca,...
Semana Santa (Holy Week) in Oaxaca is generally made up of rather somber events. In contrast with other holidays, this is the most serious, much more so than Day of the Dead, which is often celebrated in a lighthearted way. The gravity of the...
In Oaxaca, religious celebrations leading up to Easter tend to be quite somber, which is appropriate considering what the days commemorate. Although a lot of people take advantage of the two-week school break to go to the beach, those who stay in...
Mexican Independence is celebrated on the night of September 15 and throughout the day on September 16. On the night of the 15th there are celebrations called "El Grito" (the shout or cry of independence) that take place in the plazas and main...
