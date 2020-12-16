Oaxaca Museums
Collected by Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
From its ancient roots and colonial treasures to modern-day craftspeople, this city lives and breathes art and culture. And Oaxaca's museums brilliantly showcase it so you can easily take it all in.
Macedonio Alcalá s/n, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Housed in the former Dominican convent of Santo Domingo, the museum of Oaxacan cultures offers a glimpse at the state's history from ancient times through the colonial period, and into the modern day. The building was beautifully restored and...
Av. José María Morelos 503, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
This museum is housed in a restored 18th-century mansion and contains the private collection of pre-Hispanic art of Oaxacan artist Rufino Tamayo. He collected these objects on his travels through Mexico, and he wanted to be sure that this heritage...
Av. de la Independencia 607, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
The fact that Oaxaca is a hub of art and creativity is evident almost everywhere you look. Besides the abundance of beautiful architecture and colorful folk art and handicrafts, several important contemporary artists hail from Oaxaca, including...
Calle Porfirio Díaz 115, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Oaxaca's Casa de la Ciudad is housed in a big yellow building just a couple of blocks from the Zocalo. On the ground level you'll find the Andres Henestrosa memorial library which contains over 50,000 volumes, and some rooms that are used for...
Av Independencia s/n, Vista Hermosa, 68247 San Agustín Etla, Oax., Mexico
Oaxacan artist Francisco Toledo spearheaded the project of converting an abandoned textile mill into an arts center, which was inaugurated in 2006. The Centro de las Artes San Agustin (CASA) hosts exhibits of a variety of media, as well as courses...
Plaza de la Constitución, S/N, Col. Centro Histórico, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
The building in which the Museo del Palacio is housed was the main building of the Oaxaca state government until it was converted into a museum in 2008. Located on the south side of Oaxaca's Zocalo, the green quarry stone building itself is quite...
Miguel Hidalgo (Av. Hidalgo) 907, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
The restoration of the first Dominican convent in Oaxaca was completed in 2011, when it opened as the San Pablo Academic and Cultural Center. The building dates back to 1529, but over time it served as homes, shops and a hotel. The restoration...
Miguel Hidalgo 917, Centro Histórico, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Oaxaca's textile museum opened its doors in 2008. The museum is set in a lovely restored colonial mansion in Oaxaca city's historical center on the same grounds as the San Pablo cultural center. The museum celebrates Oaxaca's rich and varied...
Calle Macedonio Alcalá 202, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
The 17th century mansion that houses Oaxaca's contemporary art museum is commonly referred to as "La Casa de Cortes," although it was in fact built over a century after the death of Hernan Cortes, it is certainly lavish enough to have been worthy...
