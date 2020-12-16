Oaxaca Day Trip: Southern Valley
Visit various handicraft villages, the Friday market in Ocotlan, and a superbly restored 16th-century church and former convent.
Benito Juárez 17, 1a Sección, 71256 San Bartolo Coyotepec, Oax., Mexico
Many of the crafts of Oaxaca are still made using techniques that date back to ancient times. At the workshop of Doña Rosa in San Bartolo Coyotepec, you can see a demonstration of how black pottery is made. Instead of using an electric wheel, the...
San Martín Tilcajete, Oaxaca, Mexico
The residents of San Martin Tilcajete (a village about 14 miles south of Oaxaca city) specialize in woodcarving. The fanciful wooden animals they create are sometimes called "alebrijes" They are usually carved from the wood of the copal tree from...
Santo Tomás Jalieza, Oaxaca, Mexico
The weavers in Teotitlan del Valle may be more renowned, but the backstrap loom weavers of Santo Tomás Jalieza are practicing the art in a way that dates back to very ancient times. The local market is set up in the main square and every day you...
Calle Hidalgo 2, Centro, 71510 Ocotlán de Morelos, Oax., Mexico
The Aguilars are a family of folk artists who live in Ocotlan, a town about 20 miles south of Oaxaca city. There are four sisters; Josefina, Guillermina, and Irene live in a row of houses at the entrance to the town, and Concepcion lives a bit...
México 175 2, Centro, 71510 Ocotlán de Morelos, Oax., Mexico
Apolinar Aguilar is a blacksmith who lives in the town of Ocotlan, about 20 miles south of Oaxaca city. He makes swords, knives and martial arts weapons as well as domestic utensils such as letter openers and cake serving sets. He hand forges each...
71510, Calle Pueblos Unidos 104, Centro, 71510 Ocotlán de Morelos, Oax., Mexico
Inside the main market in Ocotlan de Morelos there is a food stall called La Cocina de Frida ("Frida's Kitchen"), and standing behind the counter is none other than Frida Kahlo herself, or at least a reasonable facsimile. Owner Beatriz Vázquez...
Calle Pueblos Unidos, Centro, 71520 Ocotlán de Morelos, Oax., Mexico
Ocotlan is a charming town that's bustling most days of the week, but it's especially so on Fridays. On this day the town's market spreads beyond the confines of the covered permanent market building and covers several city blocks, including the...
Centro, 71510 Ocotlán de Morelos, Oax., Mexico
Ocotlan de Morelos is the hometown of Oaxacan artist Rodolfo Morales (1925-2001). Morales painted a mural which depicts the various products, industries and occupations of the area, in the council hall of Ocotlan's "Palacio Municipal," the...
San Antonino Castillo Velasco, Oaxaca, Mexico
Visitors to Oaxaca who would like to acquire some beautiful embroidered clothing have a few options. There are women who sell their work along Alcalá street in the city center, and some can be found in the Benito Juarez market in the traditional...
