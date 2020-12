Oaxaca Day Trip: Southern Valley

Benito Juárez 17, 1a Sección, 71256 San Bartolo Coyotepec, Oax., Mexico

Many of the crafts of Oaxaca are still made using techniques that date back to ancient times. At the workshop of Doña Rosa in San Bartolo Coyotepec, you can see a demonstration of how black pottery is made. Instead of using an electric wheel, the...