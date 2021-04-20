Where are you going?
Mercado Morelos

Calle Pueblos Unidos, Centro, 71520 Ocotlán de Morelos, Oax., Mexico
Friday Market in Ocotlan Ocotlán de Morelos Mexico

Friday Market in Ocotlan

Ocotlan is a charming town that's bustling most days of the week, but it's especially so on Fridays. On this day the town's market spreads beyond the confines of the covered permanent market building and covers several city blocks, including the main square. Besides the requisite produce, dried goods and meat, there are also textiles, leather goods, hats and baskets. Vendors selling handicrafts are centered around the kiosk in the center of the main square.

Ocotlan is on route 175, about 20 miles south of Oaxaca city. While you're there, you should also visit the town's 16th century church which was restored in the 1990s with funding from the Rodolfo Morales Cultural Foundation.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
