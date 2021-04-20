Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alfareria Doña Rosa

28 Benito Juárez
+52 951 551 0011
See Ancient Pottery Techniques San Bartolo Coyotepec Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

See Ancient Pottery Techniques

Many of the crafts of Oaxaca are still made using techniques that date back to ancient times. At the workshop of Doña Rosa in San Bartolo Coyotepec, you can see a demonstration of how black pottery is made. Instead of using an electric wheel, the potter shapes his piece while he spins it by hand as it rests on top of two stacked concave plates - one is right side up, the other upside down.

Oaxaca's famous black pottery gets its color in the firing process, not from any glaze or paint applied to the pieces. Doña Rosa is said to have originated this firing technique in the 1950s - prior to that time the pottery was mostly grey. Black pottery is used mainly for decorative purposes as it will not hold water. Pots that will be used to hold water are fired longer and turn grey.

Many families in San Bartolo make black pottery, but this workshop is the most famous. You'll find a wide variety of black pottery items for sale here, all at very reasonable prices.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points