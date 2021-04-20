Where are you going?
La Cocina de Frida

104 Calle Pueblos Unidos
Have a Meal with Frida Ocotlán de Morelos Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm

Have a Meal with Frida

Inside the main market in Ocotlan de Morelos there is a food stall called La Cocina de Frida ("Frida's Kitchen"), and standing behind the counter is none other than Frida Kahlo herself, or at least a reasonable facsimile. Owner Beatriz Vázquez Gómez likes to play up her resemblance to the famous Mexican artist. She greets visitors warmly and serves up excellent chiles rellenos, mole, enchiladas, and other local specialties. This is a great choice for breakfast or lunch on a day trip to Ocotlan.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
