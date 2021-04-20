Where are you going?
Calle Hidalgo 2, Centro, 71510 Ocotlán de Morelos, Oax., Mexico
+52 800 226 2663
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4pm

The Aguilars are a family of folk artists who live in Ocotlan, a town about 20 miles south of Oaxaca city. There are four sisters; Josefina, Guillermina, and Irene live in a row of houses at the entrance to the town, and Concepcion lives a bit farther out. They all make similar pieces, though each brings her own particular style to her work. Their pieces reflect the colorful rural life in Oaxaca and depict market women, Frida Kahlo replicas, religious symbols and nativity scenes, as well as cantinas and "women of the night." Although their work can sometimes be purchased outside of Oaxaca, if you visit the Aguilar family workshops, prices are much more accessible and you get the bonus of meeting the artists and their families and seeing how they live and work.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
