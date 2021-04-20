Where are you going?
San Antonino Castillo Velasco

San Antonino Castillo Velasco, Oaxaca, Mexico
Beautiful Embroidered Blouses and Dresses

Visitors to Oaxaca who would like to acquire some beautiful embroidered clothing have a few options. There are women who sell their work along Alcalá street in the city center, and some can be found in the Benito Juarez market in the traditional clothing section, but for the best quality pieces, head to the village of San Antonino Castillo Velasco, very close to Ocotlan de Morelos, where there are several women who are known to produce very high quality intricately hand embroidered blouses and dresses.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Suzanne Barbezat
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Life-Size Pottery Figures

Potter Jose Garcia is blind, but that doesn't stop him from creating beautiful works of art. Many of his terracotta pieces are life-size women modeled after his wife, Teresita, down to the mole in the center of her forehead. He also makes mermaids, butterflies and other figures. Jose and Teresita's children, Sara and Jose Miguel continue the tradition, also working with clay. You can visit the Garcia family at their home in San Antonino Castillo Velasco, near Ocotlan de Morelos.
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

