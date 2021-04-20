Life-Size Pottery Figures

Potter Jose Garcia is blind, but that doesn't stop him from creating beautiful works of art. Many of his terracotta pieces are life-size women modeled after his wife, Teresita, down to the mole in the center of her forehead. He also makes mermaids, butterflies and other figures. Jose and Teresita's children, Sara and Jose Miguel continue the tradition, also working with clay. You can visit the Garcia family at their home in San Antonino Castillo Velasco, near Ocotlan de Morelos.