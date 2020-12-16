Oahu Sunsets and Picturesque Views
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
From Honolulu to Haleiwa on the North Shore, the island unfurls stunning vistas. As evening draws to a close, find a spot on the beach or high on the ridges, and watch for the "green flash" as the sun kisses the Pacific.
Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Less popular with tourists than Waikiki, but more popular with the locals, Ala Moana Beach Park is the location for citywide events like the Lantern Floating Memorial, Relay for Life, and occasional holiday fireworks displays. The park's long...
Waikīkī, HI 96815, USA
One of the most recognizable sites in Hawaii, this volcanic ash cone overlooks Waikiki's coastline—a tectonic memory from an explosion half a million years ago, measuring almost 3,500 feet across. British sailors named it Diamond Head in the...
Waialua, HI 96791, USA
Ancient Hawaiians believed their souls would leap into the spirit world from this lava shoreline on the western tip of Oahu. These days, people jump off here in gliders instead, soaking up views of the Waiʻanae coast to the south, Mokuleʻia to the...
Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, USA
Before I moved to Hawaii, I was able to take a short "scouting" trip to sort out where I wanted to live and learn about the island of Oahu. I stayed with some generous friends on Kaneohe Bay on the windward side of the island who had a lovely view...
423 Kaumakani St, Honolulu, HI 96825, USA
Kalaau Pl, Honolulu, HI 96821, USA
Escape the hubbub of Honolulu and stretch your legs on this 4.4-mile, moderate, out-and-back path. Somewhat steep, this serious glute workout attracts a lot of trail runners, especially on the weekends. The hike begins among rocks and small...
2760 Round Top Dr, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA
You are lucky the sun only rises and sets once a day on Hawaii—otherwise, you’d spend all of your time transfixed by the horizon. Hike to the leeward (eastern) side of any island on a clear evening and train your eye over the ocean in search of...
Pupukea, HI 96712, USA
Intuition would tell you that the sun always sets in the west, but on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, the sun sets on the North Shore. In reality the area referred to as the "North Shore" is located more toward the western part of the island. The best...
Round Top Dr, Honolulu, HI 96822, USA
Waimea Bay, Hawaii 96712, USA
Families gather at this North Shore cove—all golden sand and peacock-colored swells—in summertime. Adventurous types swarm the rocky headland—a riotous scene that resembles Where's Waldo? or Richard Scarry's...
