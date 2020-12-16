Montreal Arts & Culture

With two world-class university art programs, Montreal attracts more than its fair share of budding creative types, who usually stay after their studies. It explains the city’s ebullient visual arts scene, its world-renowned dance troupes (think of Grand Ballets Canadiens, La La La Human Steps and Marie Chouinard) and the strength of its English theatre offerings, despite the fact that it's a mostly French city. From museums to performance spaces, Montreal is full of spots to soak up culture.