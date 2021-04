The 1960s and 70s are often referred to as the "Quiet Revolution" in Quebec, as reformist governments led by the Liberal party brought about huge changes in the province's society. The period was also characterized by economic growth and grand projects, from highways to housing projects as well as the buildings constructed for Expo 67 and the 1976 Olympics, both in Montreal One of these grand projects was the Place des Arts, home to three theaters which to this day welcome touring symphonies and theatrical companies (as well as being the home of the Opera de Montreal and the city's symphony). Seen here is the Edifice des Theatres, home to two different theaters. It was designed by the Montreal firm David, Barott, Boulva, Dufresne and completed in time for the 1967 Expo. The Place des Arts is also home to the Musée d'Art Contemporaine (MAC) in a more recent building designed by Jodoin Lamarre Pratte & Associés which opened in 1992.