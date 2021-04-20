Place des Arts
175 Rue Sainte-Catherine, Montréal, QC H2X 1Y9, Canada
| +1 514-285-4200
Mon - Sat 12pm - 6pm
Place des ArtsPlace des Arts, the jewel of the Quartier des Spectacles in the center of town, is a cultural complex attached to the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal that unites five performance spaces, including the Maison Symphonique de Montréal. It has two main performance arts spaces: Théâtre Maisonneuve, a nearly 1,500-seat modern-day rendition of a classical Italian theatre where dance organizations including Grands Ballets Canadiens regularly perform; Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, which with just under 3,000 seats is better suited for big, boisterous Opéra de Montréal productions; and the smaller, 400-seat Cinquième Salle, home to series of shows by Danse Danse, among others.
Photo: Susan Moss
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
A Home for Culture
The 1960s and 70s are often referred to as the "Quiet Revolution" in Quebec, as reformist governments led by the Liberal party brought about huge changes in the province's society. The period was also characterized by economic growth and grand projects, from highways to housing projects as well as the buildings constructed for Expo 67 and the 1976 Olympics, both in Montreal.
One of these grand projects was the Place des Arts, home to three theaters which to this day welcome touring symphonies and theatrical companies (as well as being the home of the Opera de Montreal and the city's symphony). Seen here is the Edifice des Theatres, home to two different theaters. It was designed by the Montreal firm David, Barott, Boulva, Dufresne and completed in time for the 1967 Expo. The Place des Arts is also home to the Musée d'Art Contemporaine (MAC) in a more recent building designed by Jodoin Lamarre Pratte & Associés which opened in 1992.
AFAR Travel Advisor
over 6 years ago
Montreal's Many Festivals
If you are going to Montreal for AFAR Experiences to start your Quebec trip, you'll already have a packed schedule of meals and excursions in the city. If you will be traveling on your own, you may want to time your trip to coincide with one of the city's many festivals. From comedy to film, circus arts to anarchist books—it can sometimes feel like there's a festival for every possible interest. Seen here is an open-air concert at one of the most popular events, the Montreal Jazz Festival which runs from late June to early July. Email me at bettyjo.currie@afar.com and we can help you secure tickets to most popular performances when we plan your Montreal itinerary.
Photo by Anirudh Koul, https://flic.kr/p/51EcKJ
almost 7 years ago
Montreal, Place des Arts
Photo taken at this year Just for Laughs Festival, one of Montreal's most popular festivals.