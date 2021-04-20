DHC/ART 451 Rue Saint-Jean, Montréal, QC H2Y 2R5, Canada

More info Wed 3pm - 9pm Thur - Sat 10am - 9pm

DHC/ART, Montreal Contemporary art can sometimes be pretentious or obscure, but DHC/ART adds an edgy sense of wit, with exhibitions ranging from the visual puns of Ceal Floyer to the exuberant portraits of John Currin. 451 rue St.-Jean, (514) 849-3742.



