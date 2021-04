Easily the best privately owned art space in the city, DHC/ART’s main exhibition space is a completely renovated historic four-storey building in Old Montreal that is itself a work of art. Dedicated mainly to solo exhibitions by international art stars, it has brought us Jake & Dinos Chapman, John Curin, Jenny Holzer and Christian Marclay over the years, keeping Montreal connected to the goings-on of the contemporary art world with a timeliness and a sophistication that no museum can match. DHC/ART is also the best at throwing grandiose openings that rock the block until the wee hours.