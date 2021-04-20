DHC/ART
451 Rue Saint-Jean, Montréal, QC H2Y 2R5, Canada
| +1 514-849-3742
More info
Wed 3pm - 9pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 9pm
DHC/ART, MontrealContemporary art can sometimes be pretentious or obscure, but DHC/ART adds an edgy sense of wit, with exhibitions ranging from the visual puns of Ceal Floyer to the exuberant portraits of John Currin. 451 rue St.-Jean, (514) 849-3742.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
DHC/ART Foundation
Easily the best privately owned art space in the city, DHC/ART’s main exhibition space is a completely renovated historic four-storey building in Old Montreal that is itself a work of art. Dedicated mainly to solo exhibitions by international art stars, it has brought us Jake & Dinos Chapman, John Curin, Jenny Holzer and Christian Marclay over the years, keeping Montreal connected to the goings-on of the contemporary art world with a timeliness and a sophistication that no museum can match. DHC/ART is also the best at throwing grandiose openings that rock the block until the wee hours.