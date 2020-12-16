Milan's Best Cafés, Bakeries, Gelato, and Sweets
Collected by Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert
Morning, afternoon, or evening, Milan knows how to do caffè culture right. Known as "bars" in Italy, these local spots serve coffee drinks and pastries in the morning, and delicious savory and apertif menus in the afternoons.
Via Cesare Cantù, 3, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Milan invented the art of bel cafè, the pedicured bar for a delicious morning coffee or afternoon aperitivo. Passerini has a delicious selection of pastries for mornings and afternoons, and is the ideal hideaway for an aperitivo in the city...
Via Mozart, 14, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
On the grounds of the lovely Villa Necchi Campiglio, a feat of 1930s architecture, is the villa's indoor garden caffè. Luminous and light in color, Villa Necchi's caffetteria is a perfect morning getaway and lovely lunch spot.
Via Carmagnola, 5, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Morning, noon or night, Blu is a great place to hang out. Breakfast hour brings in a swank group of stylish parents and styling hipsters, while aperitivo hour is a just gorgeous mix of everyone. Located in Isola, it is the perfect place to meet up...
Via Monte Napoleone, 8, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Caffè Cova, Milan's old world pastry shop and original fashion caffe. Its pastries are perfect and more than delicious, but what takes the proverbial cake is the aperitivo and its presentation. Black tie serves cater drinks like Negroni sbagliati...
It's worth a peek inside Zaini, Milan's historic chocolate maker, which began creating delicious chocolate confectionaries in the 1910s. Celebrating a 100-year anniversary, Zaini opened the via Carlo de Cristoforis location in honor of a century...
Via Brera, 23, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
My friend Andy says you can't go to Milan without having an evening in Brera, the tiny artsy area adjacent to Milan's fashion center. Bar Brera is the hangout of choice for expensive liquor and people watching.
Via Plinio, 39, 20020 Milano MI, Italy
Bar Basso is one of the oldest cocktail bars in Milan. It's appeared in many films and is a piece of history in the city. It's always been a privileged meeting place for designers, journalists, artists, and writers. Here you can taste the best...
Via Santa Maria alla Porta, 11/a, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
For a coffee and pastry shop, Pasticceria Marchesi has an unexpected historic elegance. Since the 1800s, they've stuck with a formula that works—classic cookies, jars of sweets, and strong coffee in a gorgeous setting. I came for a cappuccino and...
Via Spadari, 9, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Viale Monte Nero, 46, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
We finally found it! Officine Del Gelato Milano; a modern, absolutely delicious gelato parlor. They had us coming back (three times in one day) until we had tried every flavor—including every kind of gelato popsicle. It was a guilt-free treat and...
Via S. Gregorio, 17, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
The aptly named Gelato Giusto (meaning gelato done right) is an ice cream must. Former pastry chef Vittoria Bortolazzo makes delicious gelato every day from regional, organic fruit, high quality milk, and lots of love. Flavor selection is only a...
