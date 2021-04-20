Bar Basso Via Plinio 39

More info Wed - Mon 9am - 1:15am

A cocktail bar for true connoisseurs Bar Basso is one of the oldest cocktail bars in Milan. It's appeared in many films and is a piece of history in the city. It's always been a privileged meeting place for designers, journalists, artists, and writers. Here you can taste the best international drinks dipped in a real atmosphere of an Italian bar. Between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Milanese file into their neighborhood bars and fashionable watering holes. They elbow their way to the bar and partake in one of the city's long-held social traditions: the aperitivo. Strictly speaking, an aperitivo is a pre-meal drink served to whet your appetite or, as the Italians say, to "open your stomach," commonly with drinks such as Campari and orange juice or Cinzano on ice.