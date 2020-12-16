Isola, a Milan neighborhood with a great vibe
Collected by Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert
Just north of the city center, Isola is Milan's slightly offbeat, somewhat hipster, and completely all-natural neighborhood. On any given day, its vibe is friendly and local. The area offers amazing boutiques and specialty stores, boasts the best barber in the city, and features colorful street art.
Isola is Milan's sleeper neighborhood because of its great location, hip shops and local vibe. It is also a great area to hang out in because, well, it feels like a neighborhood. Weekend street markets, clever graffiti, cute boutiques, artisanal...
When you walk around the Isola neighborhood, make sure to look out for street art. The colorful neighborhood is a tableau vivant for urban artists.
Isola has become Milan's hipster hangout, so you are going to want spend a lot of time here. Best way is sleeping over, and the Isola Apartments are key. Lots of light, minimal decor and all the trappings of home, the loft apartments are great for...
Via Pastrengo, Via Guglielmo Pepe, and the surrounding streets are a tiny world of amazing shops—local boutiques, bicycle stores, music shops, restaurants, and artisanal food shops. It's quiet and very hip, definitely an up-and-coming niche...
Part café, part gallery, part high-end designer shopping and even part hotel, 10 Corso Como feels like you've entered into luxury Italian heaven. Walking through a lush courtyard with a secret garden–type feel, it almost seems like you're...
Don't think it morbid. This cemetery is one of the most extraordinary places in Milan. Put it on your list as a must-see if you are interested in sculpture, history and some truly breathtaking architecture. Only a mile from the city center it is...
Start your day at Deus Ex Machina, a motorcycle store in an alley full of them, whose cafe is the perfect spot for a cappuccino and soft scrambled eggs while you ogle the Ducatis.
Matteo Donini, aka the Don, opened his hidden art gallery in 2008 as a celebration of street artists, many of whom are his friends. If you find yourself in the Isola neighborhood in the late afternoon, ring the bell and see what happens.
It's worth a peek inside Zaini, Milan's historic chocolate maker, which began creating delicious chocolate confectionaries in the 1910s. Celebrating a 100-year anniversary, Zaini opened the via Carlo de Cristoforis location in honor of a century...
Considered by some as a Milan institution, Cantine Isole is a small wine bar/enoteca with a lot of history and great atmosphere. It's located in the Chinatown neighborhood, near Garibaldi station and the Isola neighborhood. Expect a lot of...
