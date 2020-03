Deus ex Machina is a brand born in Australia specializing in motorcycles, bicycles and surfboards. Within the exhibition space is joined Deus Café, a restaurant and bar, perfect to spend a bit of time in a beautiful location. Everything looks very cool, people you meet are nice and pleasant. Everything is set in one of the historic neighborhoods of the city. This neighborhood has become one of the landmarks for fashion and lovers of good wine and good food. Take your time for a lovely brunch, sip a coffee and buy cool stuff for your motorcycle.