Deus Cafe

Via Privata Sartirana, 1, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Website
Cappuccinos and Scrambled Eggs at Deus Café

Start your day at Deus Ex Machina, a motorcycle store in an alley full of them, whose café is the perfect spot for a cappuccino and soft scrambled eggs while you ogle the Ducatis.
By Andrew Richdale , AFAR Contributor

STEFANO TRIPODI
over 5 years ago

Pure bike lovers

Deus ex Machina is a brand born in Australia specializing in motorcycles, bicycles and surfboards. Within the exhibition space is joined Deus Café, a restaurant and bar, perfect to spend a bit of time in a beautiful location. Everything looks very cool, people you meet are nice and pleasant. Everything is set in one of the historic neighborhoods of the city. This neighborhood has become one of the landmarks for fashion and lovers of good wine and good food. Take your time for a lovely brunch, sip a coffee and buy cool stuff for your motorcycle.

