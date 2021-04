Monumental Cemetery

Better than a Museum

Don't think it morbid. This cemetery is one of the most extraordinary places in Milan . Put it on your list as a must-see if you are interested in sculpture, history and some truly breathtaking architecture. Only a mile from the city center it is an easy walk. And don't forget your camera. Strolling through this place will make you feel intimate with the city, and it's outside, so no stuffy museum tour. And did I mention it's free?