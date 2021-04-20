Where are you going?
Monumental Cemetery

Piazzale Cimitero Monumentale
Website
| +39 02 8844 1274
More info

Tue - Sun 8am - 6pm

Better than a Museum

Don't think it morbid. This cemetery is one of the most extraordinary places in Milan. Put it on your list as a must-see if you are interested in sculpture, history and some truly breathtaking architecture. Only a mile from the city center it is an easy walk. And don't forget your camera. Strolling through this place will make you feel intimate with the city, and it's outside, so no stuffy museum tour. And did I mention it's free?
By Jody Holman

Melissa Newell
over 4 years ago

Most Unique Cemetary Ever!

NOT to be missed this amazing cemetery where the goal is to memorialize your loved one using statues and out do your neighbor! The most incredible monuments and tombs immediately give you insight into the person buried there.
Diana
over 6 years ago

Stroll through peaceful cemetery

This Cemetery is full of beautiful sculptures and architecture. A peaceful escape from crazy city life.
Hati Le
almost 7 years ago

Unique Cemetery

This is probably one of the most interesting places in Milan. It's amazing and at times creepy to walk around the graves. There's even a Last Supper family tomb.

