Another Layer of Istanbul

Büyükada is the largest of the Princes' Islands which are technically a part of Istanbul. In the Byzantine era, exiled monarchs, princes, and other royals were banished to or executed on these islands. During medieval times, these islands were home to remote monasteries, far removed from the hustle and bustle of life in Istanbul. Then, during the Ottoman era, wealthy Greek, Jewish, and Armenian families built Victorian summer mansions along the narrow streets. Likewise, nowadays, Istanbulites take the ferry to Büyükada to get away from the busy city. In Büyükada you'll find old, dilapidated homes like the one in this picture, adjacent to more modern ones. It reflects Istanbul's balancing act of the old and new.