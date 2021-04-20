Where are you going?
Tour de la Parata

8 Route des Sanguinaires, 20000 Ajaccio, France
+33 4 95 51 53 03
Land's end, from a Genoese Tower on Corsica

Young and poor, but frequent-flier-mile rich, my wife and I were able to go to Corsica for our first anniversary...Staying with friends always helps...They lived in Ajaccio, (birthplace of Napoléon Bonaparte), and at sunset one evening, they took us for a drive a couple of miles to the west of the city. Dotting the island's coast are the distinctive Genoese towers, fortifications built during the 16th century, and here is the view from one of them, from La Tour de la Parata, perched on cliffs at what feels like the end of the world...Ahh, to be newly married and in the Mediterranean...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

