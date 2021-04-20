Where are you going?
Lipari

98050 Lipari, Province of Messina, Italy
Lipari's Historic Center

With its small shops and outdoor restaurants, the long Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Lipari Town was made for strolling. The Ottoman admiral Barbarossa wreaked havoc here in 1544; following that, Spanish rulers built the imposing citadel over a Greek acropolis. Inside its walls, the Archaeological Museum, located in an old bishop’s palace, displays Neolithic objects alongside fine amphorae and other Greek artifacts. Next door, a gorgeous Baroque facade draws you into the cathedral with its detailed and colorful vault.

By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert

Ilene Schreider
almost 7 years ago

Lipari- Island off the coast of Sicily

Pure heaven! Go to the Aeolian Islands off the Northern coast of Sicily.

