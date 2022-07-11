Inland Fijian Adventures

It may come as a surprise that Fiji offers as many exciting land-based activities as those on the water.

Service at Catholic cathedral, Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji
Tom Cockrem/age fotostock
Suva
Suva, Fiji
Suva is the South Pacific’s largest and most vibrant city, where all of Fiji’s ethnic, historical, modern, and culinary variables come together. Here, you’ll find paint-chipped colonial buildings side by side concrete shopping malls, scents of curry next to kava stalls, and expats chatting with Indian women in saris or Fijians in block-patterned sulus (wraparound skirts). The bustle can get overwhelming at times, but if you miss Suva, you’ll be missing a large ingredient of Fiji. It’s best explored at leisure and on foot, sampling Fijian and Indian cuisines in one or more of the many small restaurants around town.
July 11, 2022 10:49 AM
 · 
Celeste Brash
Navala.D65-232509.AGE_20copy.jpg
Traditional Bure houses of Navala village. Viti Levu. Fiji
Walter Bibikow/age fotostock
Navala Village
Navala, Fiji
Framed by green mountains, the traditional thatched bures (huts) of this charming 200-year-old village make for one of the most photo-worthy inland scenery spots on Viti Levu. The village tour starts with a sevusevu welcoming ceremony and kava with the chief. From here you will tour the village, meet the friendly residents, take a dip in the cool waters of the Ba River, and learn about local life. You may see people constructing roofs or drying coconuts or bananas in the sun, or you might meet children at the primary school. End with a meal of taro, cassava, tropical fruit, and local Fijian dishes.
April 30, 2018 01:03 PM
 · 
Celeste Brash
LavenaCoastalWalk.Y1Q-1620663.jpg
Lavena Beach, Taveuni, Fiji
Douglas Peebles/age fotostock
Lavena Coastal Walk
Fiji
The three-mile Lavena Coastal Walk on Taveuni Island begins at rustic Lavena Lodge and traces a white-sand-fringed blue lagoon, then a black-sand beach, past friendly villages before climbing through forestland to Wainibau Falls. Plunge into the natural swimming pool below the falls in a landscape that looks positively primeval. You can hire a guide for this walk or go it alone by taking a taxi from anywhere on Taveuni to the lodge. (Note that you’ll be tackling a few fairly easy river crossings, so expect to get wet.) Allot time to swim or snorkel off Lavena Point, or arrange a guided kayak trip along the coast.
November 28, 2018 08:41 AM
 · 
Celeste Brash
Nukubalavuvillage.LKF-132769.AGE.jpg
south pacific Fiji Vitu Levu traditional village dance performance
age fotostock
Nukubalavu Village
Near the town of Savusavu on Vanua Levu, Nukubalavu is a wonderful introduction to the lively life and cultural protocol of a Fijian village. Start with a welcome by the elders, who will walk you around the thatched huts where women prepare pandanus leaves to make mats or weave into baskets. Children smile from doorways as coconut palms from the copra (coconut oil) plantation wave in the breeze. The visit culminates in a sevusevu welcome ceremony where the elders prepare kava and drink the muddy concoction in a circle to create a peaceful bond.
April 30, 2018 11:43 AM
 · 
Celeste Brash
