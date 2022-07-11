Diving with Sharks in Beqa Lagoon
A draw for scuba divers, this lagoon off Fiji's main island is the only place in the world where divers can see bull sharks and lemon sharks and six other species in such numbers. If you're lucky, a giant tiger shark will come join the party, flashing its stripes through the clear waters. If sharks weren't enough reason to visit, divers in Beqa Lagoon can also swim down walls blanketed in vivid corals and sea fans: Blue Wall and Frigate Wall attract lots of good-size pelagic fish, sharks, and manta and eagle rays. Snorkelers can also enjoy the vast reefs and marine life on the reefs that house Fiji's fantastic underwater fauna.