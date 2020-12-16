If You Only Have Three Days in Munich
Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
You can see all the top sights in Munich in three days, but bring your walking shoes—Müncheners (as Munich locals are called) love to walk! Fortunately, many of the tourist attractions here are centrally located and within walking distance of each other: from the best view over the city center to the Munich Residence (former home of Bavarian royalty) to the English Garden.
Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
Neuhauser Str. 6, 80333 München, Germany
This 16th century church is in downtown Munich, and, other than its amazing architecture and ceiling paintings, it is also where King Ludwig II of Bavaria rests. The mad king drowned in 1886, close to his fairy tale castle Neuschwanstein. The...
Am Olympiapark 1, 80809 München, Germany
The next time you visit Europe, don’t opt for the train. Instead, cruise Germany’s Autobahn at speeds up to 100 mph (or the speed of your choice!), with the top down in a MINI Roadster. Driving through the curvy, emerald-green fields and...
Glockenbachviertel, one of Munich's prettiest neighborhoods, is located south of the city center and next to the Isar River. Formerly home to the city's Jewish community and millworkers, Glockenbachviertel was the center of Munich's gay and...
Viktualienmarkt 3, 80331 München, Germany
Munich's Farmers' Market, or "Viktualientmarkt," is sure to please everybody. Located in Munich's old town, the open-air market is an overflowing abundance of fresh produce, cheese, appetizers, desserts, breads, honey, fresh-pressed juices,...
Tierparkstr. 30, 81543 München, Germany
This zoo, founded in 1911, functions more as a nature preserve. The animals can roam in their large enclosures (many of which are cageless, allowing for great views of the animals). Don't miss "Dracula's Villa," where the bats will fly around you....
Rindermarkt 1, 80331 München, Germany
On a clear day, head to St. Peter’s in the heart of Munich’s Old Town and get ready to climb. Visitors can ascend 306 stairs to a lookout that wraps around the church’s clocktower. After braving the narrow staircase, you’re rewarded with bird’...
Residenzstraße 1, 80333 München, Germany
The Munich Residenz was the seat of government and residence of Bavarian royalty for over 400 years. It's also home to the Treasury which showcases the jewel collections of former Bavarian rulers. A self-guided audio tour of the Residenz and...
Munich, Germany
One of the largest urban parks in the world, Munich’s English Garden was founded in 1789, when Elector Carl Theodor ordered a public park to be built along the Isar River. Having undergone many alterations over the centuries, it now offers a...
Schloß Nymphenburg 1, 80638 München, Germany
Built in the 17th century, Nymphenburg Palace is one of the largest royal castles in Europe. Planned as a summer residence for the Bavarian monarchy, it was expanded over time and now features additional pavilions and gallery wings, plus a French...
