Not sure what to do if you only have three days in Madrid? A short stay is enough to get a taste of all the flavors of this beautiful, diverse city. Get the best view of Madrid from the Circulo de Belles Artes before heading to an artisan market to sample delicious Spanish cuisine. Three days in Madrid would not be complete without a visit to one of the museums, strolling in the verdant Retiro Park, drinking chocolate with churros, and, of course, sampling some tapas.