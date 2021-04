The World of Coca Cola has been a favorite Atlanta landmark since its opening in the former location near Underground Atlanta in 1991. While the restaurant has since moved to Pemberton Place downtown, which has only added to the museum's exhibits. John Pemberton created the original recipe in nearby Columbus in 1886. The recipe was purchased by Asa Candler who incorporated the brand and turned the company into what it is today. It's fascinating to see how a pharmacy remedy developed into the most internationally recognized name. You'll see exhibits on Coca Cola's Olympic sponsorship, depiction in art and an actual bottling line. You can also taste Coke products from around the world and see where the secret recipe is stored.