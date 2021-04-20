World of Coca-Cola 121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA

Photo courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company More info Sun - Thur 10am - 5pm Fri, Sat 9am - 5pm

World of Coca-Cola At Atlanta’s World of Coca-Cola, you can taste dozens of Coke flavors from around the world (beware the bitter “Beverly” from Italy) and pose for pictures with the adorable polar bear from the holiday commercials. The perfect place for a rainy day, the museum details the history of the Coca-Cola Company. Tour the interactive exhibits and be sure to check out the vault where the secret recipe is kept. No, they will not open it, no matter how nicely you ask.