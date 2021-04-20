World of Coca-Cola
121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
| +1 404-676-5151
Photo courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company
More info
Sun - Thur 10am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 5pm
World of Coca-ColaAt Atlanta’s World of Coca-Cola, you can taste dozens of Coke flavors from around the world (beware the bitter “Beverly” from Italy) and pose for pictures with the adorable polar bear from the holiday commercials. The perfect place for a rainy day, the museum details the history of the Coca-Cola Company. Tour the interactive exhibits and be sure to check out the vault where the secret recipe is kept. No, they will not open it, no matter how nicely you ask.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Small-Town Remedy to International Empire
The World of Coca Cola has been a favorite Atlanta landmark since its opening in the former location near Underground Atlanta in 1991. While the restaurant has since moved to Pemberton Place downtown, which has only added to the museum's exhibits. John Pemberton created the original recipe in nearby Columbus in 1886. The recipe was purchased by Asa Candler who incorporated the brand and turned the company into what it is today. It's fascinating to see how a pharmacy remedy developed into the most internationally recognized name. You'll see exhibits on Coca Cola's Olympic sponsorship, depiction in art and an actual bottling line. You can also taste Coke products from around the world and see where the secret recipe is stored.
almost 7 years ago
Discover the World of Coca-Cola
This 100,000 square foot facility is dedicated to the world’s most famous beverage: Coca Cola. The World of Coca Cola celebrates the company’s 125 year history and range of products with theme-park style attractions and the theatrics fitting of a Broadway production—the Disneyland of soda. Take a 125 year history lesson, be intrigued by the secret recipe, check out the bottling process, and, of course, drink pop.
over 6 years ago
Tasting Room is Awesome!
This is my favorite portion of the World of Coca-Cola tour. Lots of great sodas produced by Coke around the globe. And you can stay and taste soda for as long as you want to do so!
over 6 years ago
Great Place to Visit
This is a fun place to visit by yourself or with family or kids. If you are older you will recognize some of the congs Coke has used over the decades to advertise their product. The most fun is the Tasting Room at the end of the tour where you can taste multiple soda beverages that Coke produces around the globe.
over 6 years ago
Great Place to Visit!
This is a must see if you are visiting the Atlanta area. Coke is just a piece of Americana.