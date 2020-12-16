Iceland's Natural Highlights
Collected by Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert
Experience Iceland's many striking contrasts: steaming hot geysers on a freezing cold day, red houses set against blue waters, and Nordic cool warmed by the northern light.
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
This lake filled with giant, translucent chunks of iceberg is one of Iceland’s most distinctive and photogenic sights. Featured in high-profile movies, including two of the James Bond series and Batman Begins (as well as many local TV...
This dramatic two-tier waterfall, whose name translates as "Golden Falls," a reference to the shimmering mist that sometimes appears around the falls, is one of Iceland’s most famous—which is saying something in a country...
Iceland
Located about an hour northeast from Reykjavík and part of the famed Golden Circle tour (along with Gullfoss), the Geysir hot springs area consists of around a dozen hot water blowholes, including the eponymous Geysir. The...
Látrabjarg, Iceland
Rauðisandur, or (Red Sand), is precisely that: a beach with red sand. Endless red sand. Well, not endless, but 10 km is a lot. The magnificent hues of the sand differ with daylight and weather, and the beach is the biggest pearl in a string of...
Mývatn, Iceland
During summer the northern parts of Iceland get almost continuous daylight. The area around Lake Myvatn is ridiculously scenic - and not a little surreal - with geothermal areas (pictured), volcanic lakes and more. This image was taken at 11pm!
Dynjandi, Iceland
Although Gullfoss gets most of the tourists, Dynjandi waterfall is arguably one of the most breathtaking (and one of the biggest) in Iceland.Situated in the remote Westfjords (it’s sometimes described as the region’s jewel), ittumblessome 328 feet...
Hesteyri, Iceland
In the remote Westfjords of Iceland, many villages were abandoned in the 1950s due to the general decline of the fishing industries that kept them alive. Many of these villages are now protected wildlife areas and have their own special atmosphere...
Hverfjall, Iceland
Up near Lake Myvatn looms this immense black volcano. To stand near it is to be humbled, yet again, by the majesty of Iceland's pure and raw nature. The crater is approximately 1 km in diameter and it's estimated to be around 2,800-2,900 years...
