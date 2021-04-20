Rauðisandur Látrabjarg, Iceland

Rauðisandur Beach Rauðisandur, or (Red Sand), is precisely that: a beach with red sand. Endless red sand. Well, not endless, but 10 km is a lot. The magnificent hues of the sand differ with daylight and weather, and the beach is the biggest pearl in a string of coves with sand ranging in colors from white through yellow through red to black, and in coarseness from very fine to sole-hurting chips of seashells.



What to do in Rauðisandur? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. There is a cafe but not much else. There’s just pure sand and unique tranquility. You might want to step out of the car, get the camera out and start walking. Forget everything. Except maybe getting the perfect shot of the ever-changing hues of yellow, orange and red.



Getting there the road (614) is not of great quality and it's very winding with 180-degree turns. Not protected with rails and narrow at times. I admit I was really scared looking down on my side of the car. Our car wasn't really fit for this kind of road even if it is not an F type road. Jeep-like vehicles are best. But at the end of that was this magnificent beach and it was worth it.