Get the Party Started: Nightlife in Scottsdale
Collected by Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert
Whether you're looking for laid-back two-steppin' or a splashy night out, you'll be in good company in Scottsdale.
7036 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Old Town Scottsdale has a reputation as a hot spot for evening activities. You can hop from bar to bar, nightclub to nightclub, and soak in the art scene. All in one place. So perhaps you start the night with a glass of BYO wine or BYOB and gather...
7011 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Tis the season to be jolly! If you’re feeling festive around the holidays or perhaps you want to keep Christmas going all year long, then a visit to the Coach House should be on your holiday wish list. When the holiday season approaches, ...
7245 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Rusty Spur Saloon was a bank in the 1920s but today it’s one of the best places for dancing with live country music 364 days of the year (they’re closed on Christmas). Tiny and historic, it’s a come-as-you-are bar where everyone from John Wayne to...
7116 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA
A local favorite, Handlebar J Restaurant and Saloon has been owned and operated by the Herndon family since 1975. There’s live music every night of the week—including The Herndon Brothers Band every Wednesday through Saturday—and free...
7150 E 6th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Geisha A Go Go caters to Scottsdale’s trendy, club-hopping crowd with DJ-spun Top 40, fruity-infused sakes and a list of cocktails like the strawberry-infused Hello Kitty. (There’s a full bar, too.) Even if the club scene isn’t your scene, Geisha...
7333 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Apparently, you don’t need a rockin’ house or an haute hotel to throw a massive pool party. The only thing missing from the poolside shindigs at these downtown Scottsdale bars are the floaties. First, there’s Spanish Fly Mexican Beach Club with...
4420 N Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Grammy-nominated country crooner Dierks Bentley brought a new country vibe to his home state when he opened Whiskey Row, a 1920s-style saloon that hosts live local and national acts. There’s a menu of Southern comfort food made from local...
6850 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is a sweeping glass-lined space with a fun retro vibe. Cocktails like The Haboob – a tongue-in-cheek Arizona take on the Dark ‘N’ Stormy – are handcrafted and creative. ZuZu’s happy hour, called Cool Redux, is one of the...
7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Business travelers might help keep it quiet enough during the week, but when the weekend rolls around, the W Scottsdale earns its rep as a party hotel. By day, a young, trendy, and sometimes noisy crowd hangs at Wet, the rooftop pool, keeping well...
