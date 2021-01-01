Even with all the development in Orlando, you don't have to venture far from the theme parks and shopping malls to find wild Florida. This part of the state is rich with lakes and wetlands, natural springs and tropical wildlife. Start with a light introduction to the flora and fauna of the region with a visit to Orlando's Harry P. Leu Gardens or a walk around Lake Eola, but then go a bit deeper with a paddle through the forests and riverways of Wekiwa Springs State Park or a bike ride on the Cross Seminole Trail, or a snorkel with the manatees at Blue Spring State Park.