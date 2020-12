Browsing Berlin’s many flea markets is a great way to spend a few hours on a sunny afternoon. Most of Berlin’s neighborhoods host flea markets on the weekends.Prenzlauer Berg’s Mauerpark is one of the largest and most popular in Berlin, while Friedrichshain’s Boxhagener Platz market attracts a young and international crowd. Rummage around and you’ll be sure to find unique souvenirs amongst Berlin's vintage clothes and retro offerings.