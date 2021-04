Sunday Market in Abandoned Parking Lot

The weekly RAW Flohmarkt (flea market) occurs every Sunday in between the abandoned warehouses and parking lots along Revaler Strasse.The area is also home to several of Berlin 's best nightclubs, but Sunday mornings and afternoons see a different sort of visitor: an influx of bargain-hunters and antique-dealers.Look for knickknacks, clothing, and other used goods. There are some stalls selling coffee and warm snacks & crepes during the colder months.