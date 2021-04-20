RAW Flohmarkt
Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
| +49 177 8279352
More info
Sun 10am - 6:30pm
Sunday Market in Abandoned Parking LotThe weekly RAW Flohmarkt (flea market) occurs every Sunday in between the abandoned warehouses and parking lots along Revaler Strasse.
The area is also home to several of Berlin's best nightclubs, but Sunday mornings and afternoons see a different sort of visitor: an influx of bargain-hunters and antique-dealers.
Look for knickknacks, clothing, and other used goods. There are some stalls selling coffee and warm snacks & crepes during the colder months.