Family-Friendly Jamaica
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Jamaica is one of the most family-friendly destinations in the Caribbean, though many people don't realize it. From water parks to waterfalls, the island has mastered the art of family-friendly fun. Jamaican resorts play their part too, offering plenty of on-site entertainment for children and older members of the family, as well as services such as babysitting.
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Mystic Mountain is one of the most fun and relatively new attractions in Jamaica for both adults and adventurous kids. It’s hard to say what’s more exhilarating: the gorgeous rain-forest backdrop and mountain views, or the roller coaster–like...
Black River, Jamaica
If you've ever longed fora ride downa river to spot crocodiles—and who among us hasn't? [editor's note: me!]—you can do just that on the Black River in southern Jamaica. The river cruises are a popular tourist attraction, but they never feel...
Whithorn, Jamaica
Aqua Nature Park, a well-maintained and verdant retreat 40 miles east of Negril, offers visitors a chance to take a dip and cool off in the Venture River. The river, which flows through a swimming hole on the property, has...
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Go tubing on the White River with Ocho Rios Jamaica Tours and cool off in one of Jamaica’s most picturesque bodies of water. The jade colors of White River, dotted with fishing boats along its banks, rocks, and leafy banks, make it an...
Belmont Road, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Jamaica has mastered the art of family entertainment, particularly with its water parks. One of the most popular attractions with kids, away from the beach, is Dolphin Cove. Set across five acres, facing a lagoon, the Ocho Rios location is...
A1, Negril, Jamaica
Negril’s Kool Runnings Water Park is a nice addition to a town where the beach is otherwise the main attraction. Ten varied theme slides of up to 40 feet in height—try the “Bolt lightning”—keep everyone having fun in the water. There’s even a lazy...
Jamaica
Jamaica's interior beauty includes several botanical gardens. Shaw Park, located in Ocho Rios' surrounding hillside at up to 800 feet above sea level, is a great stop for families, with a large waterfall cascading through, gorgeous flower gardens...
Rocklands Rd, Wiltshire, Jamaica
Bird and nature lovers will fall for the gorgeous gardens of the Rocklands Bird Sanctuary. Home to hundreds of endemic as well a migrant species of birds, you can spot Jamaica’s national bird–the Doctorbird or Red-billed Streamertail hummingbird–...
92 Gloucester Ave, Montego Bay, Jamaica
A Google search of beaches in Montego Bay will undoubtedly turn up Jamaica's most well-known beach: the often-crowded, white sand Doctor's Cave Beach Club ($6 pp. entry fee). Although a small stretch, it is indeed hard to resist, with its...
Rafting on the Martha Brae River—a float down a three-mile segment of the river on a 30-foot bamboo raft—provides a pleasant hour or so in one of Jamaica's gorgeous ecosystems. Passengers can slip into the water and swim...
The north coast is home to a handful of beaches that are accessible for a fee and attract cruise ship day-trippers. One of these is the laidback Reggae Beach (US$6 pp.)–a spacious blond stretch that's worth the short taxi ride. There are restroom...
