Shaw Park Garden & Waterfall

Jamaica
+1 876-974-2723
Shaw Park Botanical Gardens Saint Ann Parish Jamaica

Shaw Park Botanical Gardens

Jamaica's interior beauty includes several botanical gardens. Shaw Park, located in Ocho Rios' surrounding hillside at up to 800 feet above sea level, is a great stop for families, with a large waterfall cascading through, gorgeous flower gardens and plenty of picnic space. When you want to get away from the heat and chaos of downtown Ocho Rios, head up to the hills and relax here. It's a US$10 entrance fee and the park is open during regular business hours.

By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

Lebawit Lily Girma
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Escape to Shaw Park Gardens

A great spot to get respite from the sun away from city noise are the rarely crowded Shaw Park Botanical Gardens, lodged in the hills above Ocho Rios. Wander solo or take a guided tour of over 25-acres of flowers. Dip in a gorgeous waterfall and take in the view of Ocho Rios’ harbor 900 feet below.

