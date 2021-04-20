Shaw Park Garden & Waterfall
Jamaica
+1 876-974-2723
Photo courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board
Shaw Park Botanical GardensJamaica's interior beauty includes several botanical gardens. Shaw Park, located in Ocho Rios' surrounding hillside at up to 800 feet above sea level, is a great stop for families, with a large waterfall cascading through, gorgeous flower gardens and plenty of picnic space. When you want to get away from the heat and chaos of downtown Ocho Rios, head up to the hills and relax here. It's a US$10 entrance fee and the park is open during regular business hours.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Escape to Shaw Park Gardens
A great spot to get respite from the sun away from city noise are the rarely crowded Shaw Park Botanical Gardens, lodged in the hills above Ocho Rios. Wander solo or take a guided tour of over 25-acres of flowers. Dip in a gorgeous waterfall and take in the view of Ocho Rios’ harbor 900 feet below.