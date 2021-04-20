Shaw Park Garden & Waterfall Jamaica

Photo courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board

Shaw Park Botanical Gardens Jamaica's interior beauty includes several botanical gardens. Shaw Park, located in Ocho Rios' surrounding hillside at up to 800 feet above sea level, is a great stop for families, with a large waterfall cascading through, gorgeous flower gardens and plenty of picnic space. When you want to get away from the heat and chaos of downtown Ocho Rios, head up to the hills and relax here. It's a US$10 entrance fee and the park is open during regular business hours.



