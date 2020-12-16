Cheap Eats in Amsterdam
Collected by Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert
Amsterdam can be an expensive town for dining out. But as in all major cities, there are ways to get around high restaurant prices. Albert Heijn grocery stores throughout the city have many choices in ready-made fare. Fast food options include all the usual chain suspects, plus a slew of shoarma and falafel options, and such uniquely Dutch fast-food options as FEBO and herring stands.
Save Place
Zeedijk 4-8, 1012 AX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Skek describes itself as "loving, honest and curious." Run by and for students (get 25% off with student ID), this eco-friendly café off Amsterdam's Red Light District serves no-frills, mostly organic snacks, meals and drinks. Portions are...
Save Place
Haarlemmerdijk 4, 1013 JC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Living so close to the North Sea, Dutchies love their fish. They eat it raw, baked, steamed, poached, grilled and fried. While often found on dinner menus, seafood is especially popular as a fast food snack, sold at fish shops throughout the city....
Save Place
Warmoesstraat 21, 1012 HT Amsterdam, Netherlands
This is not your everyday burger joint. From the outside, Burger Bar looks like a typical fast food dive, with a neon sign above a door leading into a narrow, brightly lit interior. Outside tables are likely to be packed with Amsterdammers and...
Save Place
Brouwersgracht 125, 1015 GE Amsterdam, Netherlands
It may not look like much and there's certainly no need to dress up. But despite its humble appearance on the posh Brouwersgracht, Swieti Sranang serves up some of the best—and most affordable—Indonesian and Surinamese food in town. Owned by Henk...
Save Place
With its signature sandwich―a whole wheat or white pita pocket filled with crisp falafel balls, topped with a choice of 15 salads, plus sauces like red or green chili, tahini and garlic―Maoz has been satisfying hungry Amsterdammers since 1991. In...
Save Place
Leidsestraat 94, 1017 PE Amsterdam, Netherlands
Any list of cheap eats in Amsterdam would be remiss if it didn't include FEBO, the Dutch culinary tradition of eating from a wall of fast food vending machines. With 20+ outlets in Amsterdam, it's easy to find a FEBO de Lekkerste (literally, FEBO...
Save Place
Binnen Oranjestraat 14, 1013 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
It was a late Saturday afternoon in Amsterdam. The sun was almost piercing and locals were joyous, thronging cafés and shedding layers. After all, they had suffered weeks of spring's damp and gray homecoming. Knowing the extents to which I will go...
Save Place
Wijde Kerksteeg 5, 1012 GW Amsterdam, Netherlands
Just saying it like it is. Such is the case at High Snack, located in the center of Amsterdam. While not necessarily known for its culinary delights, Amsterdam accommodates tourists who suddenly (and not-so-mysteriously) get the munchies. High...
Save Place
Singel, 1013 GA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Eating raw herring is a right of passage for many who visit Amsterdam. Order yours from the friendly Dutch matrons in blue and white-striped aprons at Stubbe's Haaring, a herring stand with a view on the bridge over Singel Canal, just off...
Save Place
Hannie Dankbaarpassage 47, 1053 RT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Inspired by the likes of Copenhagen's Torvehallerne, Madrid's Mercado de San Miguel and London's Borough Market, Amsterdam's Food Hallen has been a hit since its debut in October 2014. On weekends, the indoor food court is packed with locals and...
Save Place
Amstelstraat 32, 1017 DA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Before Salsa Shop opened in 2014, searching for a good taco in Amsterdam could be a doomed, Quixote-like quest. Despite ruling the spice trade in the 17th century, Dutchies apparently never developed a taste for fare with a bite, as traditional...
Save Place
Rozengracht 25, 1016 LR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Long after America bit into the cupcake craze, Europe is finally sinking some teeth into it. Since 2012, Amsterdammers with a sweet tooth have been getting their sugar fix at Van Ness Cupcake, in the heart of the city on Spuistraat. The tiny...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25