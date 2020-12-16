Cheap and Delicious Eats in Houston
Collected by Jessica Lymberopoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Tacos, comfort food, and fancy hot dogs: Fill yourself up without emptying your wallet.
88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
One word: Hamburgers. Hamburgers are the reason to come to this tiny grocery store–restaurant that’s still one of Houston’s best-kept secrets. Here’s a sample of the life-changing combinations you'll find on the menu: the...
3004 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
Check out the Moon Tower Inn if you are feeling adventurous. This place is a bit remote, on the outskirts of downtown, but they serve outstanding gourmet hot dogs (yes, gourmet hot dogs) made from animals ranging from wild boar to elk and...
8057 Kirby Dr A, Houston, TX 77054, USA
Started in College Station, Texas as a local university joint, Freebirds has expanded to Houston, and is still only feeding Texans. It's a build-your-own burrito shop, with funky decor and funkier attitudes—and the best barbecue sauce and...
3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, USA
BBQ is serious business in Houston, as in the rest of Texas, and any local will have a strong opinion about where you can find the holy grail. Gatlin's, however, is a favorite among many. Fall-off-the-bone tender ribs, respectable brisket, pulled...
6025 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057, USA
Founded by local celebrity chef Monica Pope (who's been called Texas’s answer to Alice Waters), Beaver's is a trendy icehouse with inventive food. The cocktails, nut burger, and mac and cheese are popular choices here.
2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
The Eatsie Boys has long been considered one of Houston’s best food trucks thanks to the "gourmet grub" made with locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. These days it's holding down a daily residence at 8th Wonder Brewery, Monday...
Houston, TX 77018, USA
Paulie's is a cute Italian cafe and deli run by second-generation restaurant owner Paul Petronella. Pastas and cookies are made in-house, and the prices are super reasonable. People love the shrimp BLT, cucumber water, and the cookies, of course....
2400 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Eat at Torchy's Tacos and you might get an addiction. They're ridiculously good and priced between $2.25 and $4.75 a piece. Try the Fried Avocado and The Democrat for a good time. They're open from 7 a.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. on the...
4720 Washington Ave B, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Max's Wine Dive asks, "Champagne and fried chicken? Why the hell not?!" which pretty much sums up their concept of pairing comfort foods with wine or champagne. This place gets packed at peak hours, yet the waiters stay attentive and friendly. If...
