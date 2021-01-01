Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States (no big deal), so expect to find an overwhelming list of cool stuff to do. The Houston Metro area includes world-class parks, street art, live music, the famous Johnson Space Center, and so many museums the city named a whole neighborhood for them: The Museum District. Finding the heart of a metropolis this big can seem daunting but our list of favorite activities can change you from Houston stranger to Houston fan in just a few steps.