The Best Things to Do in Houston
Collected by Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert
Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States (no big deal), so expect to find an overwhelming list of cool stuff to do. The Houston Metro area includes world-class parks, street art, live music, the famous Johnson Space Center, and so many museums the city named a whole neighborhood for them: The Museum District. Finding the heart of a metropolis this big can seem daunting but our list of favorite activities can change you from Houston stranger to Houston fan in just a few steps.
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The Menil Collection—so named because the works once belonged to philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil—is perhaps the most famous museum in Houston. The main collection alone features works by titans like Vincent van Gogh,...
222 Malone St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
What started as one man’s simple hobby has turned into a Houston landmark that attracts visitors from across the country: The Beer Can House. Back in 1968, owner John Milkovisch, a retired upholsterer for Southern Pacific Railroad, realized he...
2101 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058, USA
Who hasn’t daydreamed about being an astronaut at least once? Thankfully, Space Center Houston makes it easy to learn about the great beyond. It’s the area’s No. 1 attraction for international visitors and the first...
4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
One of the locals' favorite sanctuaries in the city, this 155-acre non-profit urban oasis plays a vital role in protecting native plants and animals in the heart of the city. Check out the special evening events where you can sign up to spot owls,...
3900 Yupon St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Rothko Chapel is a must-see for anyone visiting Houston. Founded by philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil, the Rothko Chapel is a tranquil and beautiful sanctuary for people of every belief, dedicated in 1971. Open every day.
4912 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Lawndale is probably the best Houston art space that the average Houstonian has never heard of. It's also one of the only institutions in Houston that is dedicated to the presentation of contemporary art with an emphasis on work by regional...
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
Since opening to the public in April 2008, this 12-acre park has quickly become the heartbeat of downtown. Here you’ll find a playground, a man-made lake, a dog park, and the Grace Event Lawn, which frequently hosts events like yoga classes,...
501 Texas St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
The Wortham Center will remain closed until September 2018 while it recovers from Hurricane Harvey flood damage.
Wortham Center is home to the Houston Ballet and the Houston Grand Opera, the only opera company in the country to win Tony, Emmy, and...
5216 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The CAMH, whose exhibits are always compelling and sometimes disturbing, fun, interesting, or emotional, is the only Texas museum dedicated solely to exhibiting and interpreting contemporary art. And the gift shop has the coolest toys, bags,...
615 Texas St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
The Alley was founded over 60 years ago as Houston’s theatre company. There are two stages at the Alley -- the Hubbard and the Neuhaus -- both without a bad seat in the house. The Alley presents work throughout the year including world premieres...
Houston, TX, USA
Celebrating “the artist in everyone,” this fantastic art space created out of folk art—and, OK, sometimes junk—proves that one person’s trash truly can be someone else’s treasure. It was created by Jefferson...
2007 Grant St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Many people consider Anderson Fair – Houston's legendary folk and acoustic music "listening room"– an unsung cultural treasure. Grammy Award-winning artists like Nanci Griffith, Lyle Lovett, and Lucinda Williams have all played here. It began as a...
4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, also known as HCCC, is one of the few venues in the country dedicated exclusively to craft at the highest level. It holds free exhibitions featuring sophisticated crafts made from a variety of mediums....
6001 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030, USA
No matter how old you are, you’re bound to find something to do at Hermann Park, which is located near downtown Houston and is bustling with activity any time of day. Pack a picnic or rest a whileon awooden bench to watch the miniature train that...
Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston is a great place to spend time outdoors. There's the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony, hiking and biking trails, and tons of green space to enjoy.
