The Perfect Day in Houston

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
With so many things to do in Houston, it’s difficult to know how to plan the day. You'll need some brunch, barbecue, and Tex-Mex food, and to burn off all those calories, some time exploring the best of Houston’s shopping, vibrant art scene, and natural wonders.
Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Open daily from 9 a.m. until late in the evening, Down House is known for its brunch, extensive drink and cocktail menu, and otherwise great food and atmosphere. On Tuesdays, all classic cocktails are $3 off, and on Mondays, all wines by the...
The Menil Collection

1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The Menil Collection—so named because the works once belonged to philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil—is perhaps the most famous museum in Houston. The main collection alone features works by titans like Vincent van Gogh,...
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
For an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade...
Menil Park

1423 Branard St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
This shaded park near the University of St. Thomas is right next to The Menil Collection. The park is very shaded and nestled between streets lined with classic 1920s bungalow houses. This place really captures Houston!
Southern Smoke

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Underbelly, still under the same management and led by the same chef, is now called Southern Smoke.

Chef Chris Shepherd has described Houston as, "the most secretive and dynamic culinary destination in the country," and he incorporates that belief...
Rice Village

Rice Boulevard, Texas 77005, USA
Just next to Rice University, there is a shopping district called Rice Village, or just "The Village," which covers about a 16-block area and includes more than 300 shops, bars, and restaurants. You'll find a mix of national chains like Urban...
Brennan's

3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Helmed by Chef Danny Trace, a New Orleans native whose resume includes stints at Commander's Palace and Cafe Adelaide, Brennan's is the kind of place you go to for well-executed classics: Oysters Rockefeller, Shrimp and Grits, Gulf Fish...
El Big Bad

419 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Like tequila? Then you’re going to love El Big Bad Margarita Bar and Kitchen. This “gastro-cantina” located in downtown Houston’s Market Square is a must-try spot thanks to its infused tequilas, fresh juice margaritas, and...
