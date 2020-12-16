Brisbane and the Northern Territory

Shelby Donley of Camelback Odyssey, a member of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council, has a fondness for one of Australia’s most rugged regions: the Northern Territory. She also, however, doesn’t mind luxurious comforts. The itinerary she created for AFAR Journeys includes cultural and culinary highlights of Brisbane, and opportunities to explore the Northern Territory while staying in top eco-lodges and resorts. For more details of her trip and other itineraries to Australia, visit AFAR Journeys.