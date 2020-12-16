Where are you going?
Brisbane and the Northern Territory

Sponsored by Tourism Australia
Shelby Donley of Camelback Odyssey, a member of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council, has a fondness for one of Australia’s most rugged regions: the Northern Territory. She also, however, doesn’t mind luxurious comforts. The itinerary she created for AFAR Journeys includes cultural and culinary highlights of Brisbane, and opportunities to explore the Northern Territory while staying in top eco-lodges and resorts. For more details of her trip and other itineraries to Australia, visit AFAR Journeys.
Moreton Island

97A Goondool Street, Moreton Island QLD 4025, Australia
One of Australia’s great appeals is surely the combination of its exciting cities and pristine wilderness right at your doorstep. Case in point: Moreton Island. Just 25 miles from Brisbane and easily reached by ferry or 15-minute flight, the...
Kakadu National Park

Old Jim Rd, Kakadu NT 0822, Australia
After a stop in Darwin, Shelby’s Wildlife Walkabout itinerary continues on to Kakadu National Park. This is Australia’s largest national park on dry land, covering nearly 8,000 square miles, and offers a chance to explore the country’s tropical...
Garig Gunak Barlu National Park

The remote Garig Gunak Barlu National Park can only be reached by passing through the Aboriginal Arnhem Land where visitors are only allowed to stop in case of an emergency. Once you reach the Cobourg Peninsula, where the park is located, you’ll...
Ubirr Rock

Kakadu NT 0822, Australia
After you depart the Cobourg Peninsula, headed back to Darwin, you’ll stop at Ubirr Rock. The rock stands above a floodplain offering dramatic views, though the main attraction here is the detailed rock art painting found in the natural shelters...
Darwin

21 Knuckey St, Darwin City NT 0801, Australia
Before you head on to the next leg of exploring the natural wonders of the Northern Territory, Shelby has scheduled a night in Darwin to explore one of Australia’s most appealing capital cities. With a laid-back, tropical feel, Darwin can feel...
Bullo River Station

Baines NT 0852, Australia
After exploring tropical Darwin, Shelby’s Wildlife Walkabout itinerary continues with several nights at the exclusive Bullo River Station. There are only 12 guest rooms at the station, yet some 500,000 acres of land near the border with the state...
