Bullo River Station

Baines NT 0852, Australia
After exploring tropical Darwin, Shelby’s Wildlife Walkabout itinerary continues with several nights at the exclusive Bullo River Station. There are only 12 guest rooms at the station, yet some 500,000 acres of land near the border with the state of Western Australia. The area’s wildlife includes wallabies and crocodiles, as well as countless bird species. The Bullo River Station offers a number of activities: organized walks, horseback rides, fishing, and cattle mustering among them. Helicopter tours can also be arranged for an additional fee. A full itinerary for Shelby’s Wildlife Walkabout trip as well as other trips to Australia can be found at AFAR Journeys.

By Tourism Australia
