Best of the Big Island's Small Shops
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
Homegrown shops and boutiques welcome guests to browse on a lazy afternoon... Find secondhand books, homemade soaps, and Hawaiian-grown coffee beans, among other delights.
78-6831 Alii Dr #142, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Local shops and the Big Island go hand in hand. Kona is home to plenty of homegrown shops, but if you are just looking for that great piece of literature to read on the beach, Kona Stories is a fantastic little book shop worth browsing around....
HI-11, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
For travelers who find themselves driving on the southern end of the Big Island, a stop at the Punaluu Bake Shop should be required. The shop is clean, has an outdoor picnic area, and has a case full of tremendously delicious bakery items....
75-5669 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Kona coffee is famous around the world as one of Hawaii's best known products. The relatively small coffee growing area on the Big Island of Hawaii produces only a small fraction of the world's coffee beans. The limited production makes Hawaii...
Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
Aunty Doris is always behind the small counter dressed neatly in her red-and-white palaka shirt, with her hair fixed just so. She knows everybody and your madahs and fadahs and all da keeds too around here. Stop in for a taste of her old-fashioned...
831 Leilani St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
For travelers who visit Hawaii and want a quiet, tucked-away vacation from the rest of the world, Hilo is a fantastic town to find a condo for rent and sunrises from the local beaches or to enjoy quiet evenings staying in. While no one needs to...
An excellent way to enjoy a long trip around the Big Island is to poke around in Mother's Antiques & Fine Cigars in Hawi (located near Kapaau). Items from eras gone by populate this store along with a fine collection of cigars. This shop enables...
Right along the water in Kailua-Kona, Alli Drive winds around the shoreline and through the town's quaint strip of shops and restaurants. Surf shops, souvenirs, bars, cafes, and restaurants crowd in the small spaces to attract the crowds of...
78-1377 Bishop Rd, Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
The best Kona coffee I have ever tasted. EVER! When he pronounced the winner in Gevalia's Cupping Contest in 2010, judge John King said, "We were in 100% agreement that Buddha's Cup is the winner. The trick is keeping the classic Kona mellow,...
