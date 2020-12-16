Best of Oahu, Hawaii

Aloha e. Think you know Hawaii ? Read along with me while I highlight the best Stay/Do/Taste/See experiences on Oahu for a visitor written by a born and raised in the islands, fourth generation kama'aina (literally: land child). Please check frequently as I'll add more in the weeks to come. We'll get " really local" here, so once you book your air and get a place to stay- we are taking off! I welcome your questions too.