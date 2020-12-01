Best Breakfasts in Santa Fe
Collected by Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert
Wake up hungry, for good things are in store. To many locals, a Santa Fe breakfast is the best meal of the day, with a range of Southwestern-style restaurants doling out hearty huevos rancheros, carne adovada, breakfast burritos smothered in chile sauce—all accompanied by fresh juices and hot coffee. It's best to rise early and beat the crowds.
Save Place
113 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The warm, romantic wood and stone dining room at the Anasazi Restaurant & Bar is a perfect spot for Argentine chef Juan Juan Bochenski's flavorful, rustic cuisine. The roasted free-range local lamb with jalapeño croquettes is an utter delight...
Save Place
198 NM-592, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
The warm, handsome dining room at Terra is situated high enough for sweeping Santa Fe sunsets and glorious mountain silhouettes. Helmed by chef Andrew Cooper, the food is contemporary American and Southwestern, from tortilla soup to pan-seared...
Save Place
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
Save Place
96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Harry's Roadhouse, a favorite haunt of locals and visitors, is conveniently open seven days a week. The massive breakfast menu melds regional Mexican and New Mexican fare with items like huevos rancheros and hearty chilaquiles (eggs any style with...
Save Place
1820 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
You can't miss the great signage (cool cursive font) outside The Pantry on Cerrillos Road. For over 60 years, this old classic has been doling out breakfast, lunch and dinner to flocks of hungry patrons, mostly locals. Their filling breakfast...
Save Place
821 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
How can you *not* love a place with more than 150 kinds of tea? Tucked away on arty Canyon Road, this little tea (and coffee) house is a treasure for weary walkers - the perfect spot to sit down with a book and a pot of Assam and step out of...
Save Place
3798, 637 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
In the mornings, Modern General's the spot to grab an acai bowl, a smoothie, or a wheatgrass shot for high-altitude nourishment. This airy general store stocks an assortment of baked goods (try the tart lemon cake) and grab-and-go wares....
Save Place
1115 Hickox St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
A longtime cook at the venerable Café Pasqual’s, chef Jesus Rivera now operates this friendly, funky, and cheerful rustic storefront serving delicious breakfast of Huevos El Salvadoreños (scrambled eggs with green onions and tomato) and the...
Save Place
333 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
High-elevation baking might not always (ahem) rise to the occasion...but at Clafoutis, the French family that owns and cooks at this bakery/restaurant has acclimated perfectly to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. While it might be hard to tear...
Save Place
1291 San Felipe Ave A, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Just off Cerrillos Road, this casual, light-filled venue does double duty as an inventive market and restaurant. Chef Noela Figueroa's rotating menu is known to feature hearty fare made with local ingredients. Start with breakfast...
Save Place
402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Cozy Dolina serves a lovely breakfast spread with an Eastern European bent. Try the nutty granola atop Greek yogurt with fruit, ricotta pancakes, and a hearty breakfast burrito with organic eggs, hash browns, and asadero cheese (topped,...
Save Place
128 E Marcy St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
For a quick bite, drop by the unassuming Ecco Espresso and Gelato. Tucked inside an old adobe building near the Santa Fe Plaza, this airyself-servicespace has a sprawl of metal tables (inside and out) and a menu of pastries, deli sandwiches (tuna...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25