See an ancient Iberian settlement

Hike up the hill from Turó del Pollo and get an eyeful of an ancient (6th century B.C.) Iberian settlement at Puig Castellar. This is best saved for a cool fall or spring day as at this height the sun can be fierce. Take a picnic lunch, or at least a bottle of water, so that you can relax and take in the sweeping views of Barcelona for as long as you like.