Take a hike for stunning views of the Catalan countryside

Rent a car or hop an ALSA bus from Barcelona 's Estació Nord to Berga for a 45 minute hike up Queralt Mountain from Berga's Plaça de Sant Pere. Besides getting a healthy dose of fresh air and some light exercise, you'll take in some of the best views Catalonia has to offer: clusters of terra-cotta roofs in the valleys, green mountains towering above it all.