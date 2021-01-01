A Weekend in Pittsburgh
Collected by Karyn Locke
Most of us know that Pittsburgh is a great town, and those of us that don't, well, are truly missing out. From food to things to do and where to go, Pittsburgh's got it.
601 Commonwealth Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Built in 1764, Fort Pitt is regarded as the birthplace of Pittsburgh. Now an indoor-outdoor museum, the facility offers guided and self-guided tours designed to educate visitors about the integral role the region played in the early days of the...
1620 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Located in what was once St. Elizabeth Church, the appropriately named Altar Bar is now a live music destination. The venue can hold up to 650 people and is spread across three floors. You'll find two bars and a VIP lounge inside. Altar Bar has...
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
From superheroes to Tin Tin to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, this museum is dedicated to everything comic and cartoon. Memorabilia includes original art, mounted and on display so you can see every detail. In addition to extolling the rich...
901 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
A dive bar with a sandwich counter at the back, Sammy's is a Pittsburgh institution. Don't come here expecting an extensive menu or try to order off-menu, but if you're looking for an outstanding corned-beef sandwich garnished with sauerkraut and...
930 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Seviche serves mostly Latin-inspired food and cocktails with a twist—they bill themselves as a "Nuevo Latin Bistro"—so the menu is an interesting mix of tacos and carne asada, mahi-mahi and sushi, and jerk dishes. Gluten-free options are...
1000 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
A sleek destination in the heart of downtown, we are the only hotel connected by skywalk to the 1.5-million-square-foot convention center.
115 Federal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
PNC Park is a real gem—a product of the new-old generation of baseball stadiums that are true to their purpose, and which offer outstanding views. Even the cheap seats afford a stunning vantage point on both the action on the field as well as the...
7370 Baker St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA
The Pittsburgh Zoo is impressively comprehensive, providing a look at a vast array of diverse creatures, as well as habitats. The exhibits range from Asian forest to African savannah, with the aquarium covering fresh and salt water species from...
1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA
Not to be trite, but the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh are an absolute must-see. The approach is made up of sustainable, perennial gardens, framing the beautiful conservatory building at center, which houses the...
60 21st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Pamela's is a Pittsburgh establishment through and through, and has been serving up classic breakfast fare done well since the 1980s. If you're a hotcake lover, you owe it to yourself to check this place out—and make sure you order yourself a side...
4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA
Whether you're a fan of awe-inspiring dinosaur skeletons & dioramas, or 19th century European painting, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh have you more than covered. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is a great place to learn about the...
1197 W Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, USA
Some things are touristy for good reason. The Duquesne Incline can be a great way to familiarize yourself with Pittsburgh and its environs when you first arrive, offering an amazing river and cityscape view. A good option any time of year. Not far...
403 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
The Park House is not your typical pub—in addition to the food options (which include falafel that owner Zamir Zahavi prides himself on, as well as hummus and gyros), the Park House boasts over 80 craft beer options, with nearly 20 on draft. If...
The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is a great place for kids to learn and grow creatively. The 'MAKESHOP' is a highlight that allows parent and kids to work together to design and create projects from woodworking, to sewing, to circuitry, to...
1212 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
The Senator John Heinz History Center, located in the Strip District, is a fantastic way to gain greater knowledge of and appreciation for local history, from a number of different perspectives. For the sports enthusiast (guilty), there's the...
539 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Not that one ever needs an excuse to have an ice cream cone, but Dream Cream provides a reason beyond simple pleasure—the 'Dream team' (see what I did there?) has a very unusual business model, which is based on funding community projects. They do...
1601 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Gaucho is a BYOB gem in the Strip District, serving up steak, pulled chicken, and chorizo sandwiches from a wood fire grill in a friendly atmosphere. It's a hole in the wall of a restaurant, without much seating—there's a wrap-around counter that...
2401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
At the heart of the Strip District's local and fresh food movement is the Pittsburgh Public Market, which is home to a number of cafes, eateries & gourmet food shops. A great place to browse, shop, grab a cup of coffee, or pick out a bottle of...
33 Terminal Way #537a, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, USA
During the warmer months, kayaking the Allegheny River with Kayak Pittsburgh can be a great way to introduce yourself to the city, and get a sense for the lay of the land—not to mention take in some fantastic skyline views! They've recently added...
Three Rivers Heritage Trail, Pennsylvania, USA
Whether you like to run, stroll or cycle, take advantage of the The Three Rivers Heritage Trail while in Pittsburgh. Stretching for 24 miles, the pedestrian path follows the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers across some beautiful space. Run...
3525 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
If you find yourself in the Steel City, do pay your homage to some terrific beer and far-better-than-pub-grub food at this church turned brewery. The beer gets brewed right there at the altar and the original pews are used as dining seating....
