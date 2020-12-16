Where are you going?
A Week in Central Mexico's Puebla-Tlaxcala Valley

Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
From cozy accommodations at the Mexican Home Cooking school near Tlaxcala, you can explore the big city of Puebla and the remote ruins of ancient civilizations.
Xochitecatl

San Miguel del Milagro, Tlax., Mexico
Compared to other ancient pyramids in Mexico, the ruins at Xochitecatl draw relatively few visitors (we counted a dozen or so during our hour there). The Pyramid of Flowers and other pre-Columbian stone structures sprawl across 30 acres atop the...
Cacaxtla

Circuito Perimetral S/N, San MIguel del Milagro, 90720 Natívitas, Tlax., Mexico
Nearly 1,000 years after the once-powerful central Mexican city of Cacaxtla was abandoned, would-be looters of the hilltop palace ruins came across fantastically well-preserved and still colorful murals painted in a somewhat puzzling Mayan style....
Talavera Uriarte

Av. 4 Pte. 911, Centro, 72000 Puebla, Pue., Mexico
Whether or not you plan to purchase some of the Mexican pottery known as Talavera, which comes only from Puebla and nearby communities, you owe yourself a visit to the venerable Uriarte building, a 20-minute walk from Puebla's old-town zocalo....
Municipal Market Emilio Sanchez Piedras

Calle Miguel Lira y Ortega 41A, Centro, 90000 Centro, Tlax., Mexico
For a relatively quiet town, Tlaxcala (population 73,000) boasts a booming and bustling municipal market that can occupy you for hours. Under the modern cantilevered metal roof you'll find perhaps a dozen stalls making tortillas on the spot, and...
Plaza de la Constitución

Plaza de la Constitución, Centro, 90000 Tlaxcala de Xicohténcatl, Tlax., Mexico
An exploration of Tlaxcala can begin and end in the Plaza de la Constitución, the zocalo in the old town center. Within walking distance are the Plaza Xicohtencatl, often full of crafts and food stalls, the Ex-Convento Franciscano de la Asuncion...
Mexican Home Cooking, Casa Carmelita

Santa Maria Acuitlapilco, Tlaxcala, Mexico
After five days of cooking classes--learning from Estela Salas Silva and Jon Jarvis how to make typical Poblano dishes including sopa de tortilla, crema de chile Poblano soup, tamales, tinga, sopes, pipian verde and pipian roja, mole Poblano,...
