A Week in Central Mexico's Puebla-Tlaxcala Valley
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
From cozy accommodations at the Mexican Home Cooking school near Tlaxcala, you can explore the big city of Puebla and the remote ruins of ancient civilizations.
Save Place
San Miguel del Milagro, Tlax., Mexico
Compared to other ancient pyramids in Mexico, the ruins at Xochitecatl draw relatively few visitors (we counted a dozen or so during our hour there). The Pyramid of Flowers and other pre-Columbian stone structures sprawl across 30 acres atop the...
Save Place
Circuito Perimetral S/N, San MIguel del Milagro, 90720 Natívitas, Tlax., Mexico
Nearly 1,000 years after the once-powerful central Mexican city of Cacaxtla was abandoned, would-be looters of the hilltop palace ruins came across fantastically well-preserved and still colorful murals painted in a somewhat puzzling Mayan style....
Save Place
Av. 4 Pte. 911, Centro, 72000 Puebla, Pue., Mexico
Whether or not you plan to purchase some of the Mexican pottery known as Talavera, which comes only from Puebla and nearby communities, you owe yourself a visit to the venerable Uriarte building, a 20-minute walk from Puebla's old-town zocalo....
Save Place
Calle Miguel Lira y Ortega 41A, Centro, 90000 Centro, Tlax., Mexico
For a relatively quiet town, Tlaxcala (population 73,000) boasts a booming and bustling municipal market that can occupy you for hours. Under the modern cantilevered metal roof you'll find perhaps a dozen stalls making tortillas on the spot, and...
Save Place
Plaza de la Constitución, Centro, 90000 Tlaxcala de Xicohténcatl, Tlax., Mexico
An exploration of Tlaxcala can begin and end in the Plaza de la Constitución, the zocalo in the old town center. Within walking distance are the Plaza Xicohtencatl, often full of crafts and food stalls, the Ex-Convento Franciscano de la Asuncion...
Save Place
Santa Maria Acuitlapilco, Tlaxcala, Mexico
After five days of cooking classes--learning from Estela Salas Silva and Jon Jarvis how to make typical Poblano dishes including sopa de tortilla, crema de chile Poblano soup, tamales, tinga, sopes, pipian verde and pipian roja, mole Poblano,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25