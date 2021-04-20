Where are you going?
Municipal Market Emilio Sanchez Piedras

2 Emilio Sánchez Piedras
In this corner: tortas and pastries Tlaxcala Mexico

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

In this corner: tortas and pastries

For a relatively quiet town, Tlaxcala (population 73,000) boasts a booming and bustling municipal market that can occupy you for hours. Under the modern cantilevered metal roof you'll find perhaps a dozen stalls making tortillas on the spot, and scores upon scores of vendors selling cooking utensils, dried chiles and beans, shoes and clothing, souvenirs, fresh vegetables and meats, and more. We picked up a pair of comals and a couple of wooden spatulas for the pesos equivalent of a few dollars. The market is just a short walk from the town-center zocalo, where you can take a break on a bench under huge shade trees or settle into one of the cafes that border the square.
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
